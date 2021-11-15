Indiana's last Bakers Square faces wrecking ball, to be redeveloped into Starbucks

The pie is potentially down to the final slice.

The Region's last Bakers Square restaurant is slated to close and be replaced with a two-unit commercial development at the busy intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and U.S. 30 in Schererville that will include a Starbucks, Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann said.

The management company for the Crossroads Shopping Center plans to tear down the old-school diner known for its pie and replace it with new development, Volkmann said. The town council approved plans for a new drive-through at the site, while the plan commission is weighing the redevelopment proposal.

"Bakers Square will be closing," Volkmann said. "They do not have a tenant for the other retail space, just Starbucks."

Bakers Square went bankrupt in January 2020, closing 33 locations across the country. It shuttered its longtime restaurants in Merrillville and Lansing.

The last remaining Bakers Square in Northwest Indiana and the entire state of Indiana was at 1675 U.S. Highway 41.

The Crossroads Shopping Center management company plans to demolish the sit-down restaurant and replace it with a new building.