Indiana's last Bakers Square to close, be replaced by Starbucks

The pie is down to the final slice.
The Region's last Bakers Square restaurant is slated to close and be replaced with a two-unit commercial development at the busy intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and U.S. 30 in Merrillville that will include a Starbucks.
The management company for the Crossroads Shopping Center plans to tear down the old-school diner known for its pie and replace it with new development, Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann said.
"Bakers Square will be closing," he said. "They do not have a tenant for the other retail space, just Starbucks."
Bakers Square went bankrupt in January 2020, closing 33 locations across the country. It shuttered its longtime restaurants in Merrillville and Lansing.
The last remaining Bakers Square in Northwest Indiana and the entire state of Indiana was at 1675 U.S. Highway 41.
The Crossroads Shopping Center management company plans to demolish the sit-down restaurant and replace it with a new building.
"The building is currently about 6,000 square feet but may change due to additional stacking required for the drive through lanes," Volkmann said. "They didn’t give a specific time line, but when everything is finalized I would think they would want to get going as soon as the could, probably in the spring or early summer."
Bakers Square is now owned by Minneapolis-based BBQ Holdings, which bought it out of bankruptcy. The chain is known for diner food like turkey, burgers and soup and especially for freshly baked pies like French Silk, Country Apple and Southern Pecan.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Bakers Square still has four remaining Chicagoland locations, but that's down from six earlier this year.
The slinger of old-school diner coffee in a ceramic mug will be replaced with a more modern Starbucks. The Seattle-based coffee giant has coffee houses all across Northwest Indiana, including two miles north on Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville, two miles west on U.S. 30 in Dyer and about four miles south on U.S. 41 in St. John.
It will directly compete with a nearby Dunkin' in the Crossroads Shopping Center for the commuter coffee business along a busy stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard, one of west Lake County's most heavily trafficked north-south routes.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
Open
'A place for families and kids'
'Kid-approved'
Open
Closed
Reopen
Open
#Blessed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership
Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership