Indiana's Mark D. Millett named AIST Steelmaker of the Year

An Indiana steel executive was honored at the Association for Iron & Steel Technology conference in Pittsburgh this week as the AIST Steelmaker of the Year.

AIST, the steel industry's largest technical association with more than 15,500 members worldwide, honored Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett with one of its highest honors for his contributions to the steel industry.

“Mark has driven significant innovation and growth in the steel industry throughout his career, and has led transformational strategic growth at Steel Dynamics,” Steel Dynamics Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Theresa Wagler said. “Mark has driven innovation in steelmaking and ironmaking technologies while creating a team with a passion toward excellence in everything. We are grateful to Mark for his years of industry leadership and more specifically for his dedication to the Steel Dynamics team. We are incredibly proud of him and this peer recognition regarding his industry contributions."

He co-founded Steel Dynamics in 1993, growing it into one of the largest steelmakers and metal recyclers in the United States. He became president and CEO in January 2012 and was named chairman of the board last year.

His company — the only major steel company to be headquartered in Indiana despite the state's status as America's leading steel-producing state for more than 40 years — makes steel using only electric arc furnaces, that are fed with recycled scrap metal. Steel Dynamics employs about 11,000 workers at mills across the United States and Mexico. It makes a wide range of steel products such as hot roll, cold roll, coated sheet steel, structural steel beams, steel joists, rail, deck, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, specialty steel sections and merchant bar products.

“It’s great to be here and it’s quite a humbling event, this recognition by my peers in this industry," he said at the conference. "This past March marked my 40th year in this industry and it’s been a remarkable experience, and it arrived from being a ski bum in Colorado. As Malcolm Gladwell said in his book 'Tipping Point,' there’s a defining time that defines oneself. I’ve been blessed with many opportunities.”

