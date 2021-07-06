Indiana's port system has $8.2 billion economic impact, study finds

Indiana's port system contributes $8.2 billion a year to the state's economy, a 5% increase from the last study five years ago.

The Ports of Indiana, the Indianapolis-based port authority, commissioned a study by Martin Associates that found the state's three ports support 51,000 jobs and $552 million in tax revenue. Indiana has two ports along the Ohio River along its southern border with Kentucky and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan, which conducts international trade via the St. Lawrence Seaway that links the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.

The overall maritime industry generates $27 billion in economic revenue and supports 157,000 jobs, the study found.

“Maritime plays a large part in our state’s economy,” Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta Coda II said. “2021 looks to be another strong year and we hope to see international shipments grow. Transportation is all about bigger, better, faster. That’s always our goal.”

In 2019, Indiana's three ports handled an estimated 16.4 million tons of cargo. Longshoremen unloaded many different commodities, such as iron ore, steel, coal, road salt, fertilizer, grain, soybean, beer tanks and wind turbines.