Indiana's talent pipeline 'leaking,' chamber says

Indiana's talent pipeline is "leaking," according to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The statewide chamber released “Indiana’s Leaking Talent Pipeline,” which concluded the state needs to ensure more students attain high school diplomas and college degrees. It suggested policy solutions to improve the workforce and fill jobs.

Indiana currently has twice as many job openings as job seekers. That's with a workforce participation rate that remains lower than prepandemic levels.

“We hear it from employers, and we see it in virtually every education and workforce statistic. It’s that Indiana has a massively leaking talent pipeline,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.

The chamber's new white paper notes that 60% of Hoosiers with no high school diploma are not in the workforce and only half of Hoosiers in their prime working years with only a high school diploma are employed.

“We first should concentrate our policy focus and state resources on improving the outcomes and skills of those at the bottom end of the educational attainment scale. That’s one of the very best ways to improve our overall workforce participation rate and fill the open jobs we have,” Brinegar said.

The chamber is urging the state to make filling out a Free Application for Student Aid, or FAFSA, a requirement for high school graduation since Indiana has one of the lowest FAFSA completion rates in the country. It also encourages more participation in the 21st Century Scholars program that provides free college tuition for low-income students.

“That participation level is shockingly low because students don’t know about it or have the support to apply," he said. "What needs to happen is for every qualified student to be made aware and automatically enrolled."

