Indiana's unemployment rate falls to 6.2%
Students talk to an ArcelorMittal representative about the company's Steelworker of the Future program at a past job fair.

 Crista Zivanovic

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 6.2% in September, down from 6.4% in August and the stratospheric high of 16.9% during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

The Hoosier state's jobless rate was below the national rate of 7.9% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Indiana's labor force — the number of people employed or actively seeking work — dropped by 19,691 in September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's the result of a decrease of 6,289 unemployed residents and a decrease of 13,402 employed residents statewide.

While the number of employed Hoosiers declined, the unemployment rate still dipped last month because of the shrinking participation in the state's workforce.

An estimated 3.33 million people, or 63% of the Hoosier state's population, are participating in the workforce. That's higher than the national rate of 61.4% labor force participation, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Private sector employment in Indiana decreased by 4,500 in September as compared to August and is down by 109,700 so far this year, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that ground much of the economy to a halt while stay-at-home orders were in effect. The state gained 2,000 jobs in the professional and business services and 800 in leisure and hospitality.

But Indiana lost 4,000 jobs in private education and health services and another 1,300 in the construction sector.

The private sector now employs 2.62 million people in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. 

In neighboring Illinois, joblessness fell 0.8 percentage points to 10.2% in September, the third straight month of decline. 

Last month, Illinois added 9,300 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 7,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 3,800 in other aervices, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Services.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

