Indiana's unemployment rate falls to 6.2%

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 6.2% in September, down from 6.4% in August and the stratospheric high of 16.9% during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

The Hoosier state's jobless rate was below the national rate of 7.9% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Indiana's labor force — the number of people employed or actively seeking work — dropped by 19,691 in September, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's the result of a decrease of 6,289 unemployed residents and a decrease of 13,402 employed residents statewide.

While the number of employed Hoosiers declined, the unemployment rate still dipped last month because of the shrinking participation in the state's workforce.

An estimated 3.33 million people, or 63% of the Hoosier state's population, are participating in the workforce. That's higher than the national rate of 61.4% labor force participation, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.