Indiana's unemployment rate falls to 6.4%

Indiana's unemployment rate finally fell to 6.4% in August, down from 7.8% in July and the stratospheric high of 16.9% during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

The Hoosier state's jobless rate was below the national rate of 8.4%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force — the number of people employed or actively seeking work — grew by 41,752 in August. That's the result of an increase of 88,445 employed residents and a decrease of 46,693 unemployed residents statewide.

An estimated 3.36 million people, or 63.5% of the Hoosier state's population, are participating in the workforce. That's higher than the national rate of 61.7% of labor force participation, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 32,700 in August as compared to July but remains down by 103,000 so far this year, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that ground much of the economy to a halt while stay-at-home orders were in effect. The state gained 7,200 jobs in Trade, Transportation and Utilities, 6,300 in Private Education and Health Services, and 6,000 in Professional and Business Services.