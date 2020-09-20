 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana's unemployment rate falls to 6.4%
urgent

Indiana's unemployment rate falls to 6.4%

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana's unemployment rate falls to 6.4%

Students talk to an ArcelorMittal representative about the company's Steelworker of the Future program at a past job fair.

 Crista Zivanovic

Indiana's unemployment rate finally fell to 6.4% in August, down from 7.8% in July and the stratospheric high of 16.9% during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

The Hoosier state's jobless rate was below the national rate of 8.4%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force — the number of people employed or actively seeking work — grew by 41,752 in August. That's the result of an increase of 88,445 employed residents and a decrease of 46,693 unemployed residents statewide.

An estimated 3.36 million people, or 63.5% of the Hoosier state's population, are participating in the workforce. That's higher than the national rate of 61.7% of labor force participation, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 32,700 in August as compared to July but remains down by 103,000 so far this year, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that ground much of the economy to a halt while stay-at-home orders were in effect. The state gained 7,200 jobs in Trade, Transportation and Utilities, 6,300 in Private Education and Health Services, and 6,000 in Professional and Business Services.

In neighboring Illinois, joblessness fell 0.5 percentage points to 11% in August. Non-farm payrolls in the Land of Lincoln added 66,000 jobs last month, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

In August, Illinois added 16,400 jobs in Leisure and Hospitality, 15,000 in Government, and 9,900 in Professional and Business Services.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts