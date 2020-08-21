Indiana's unemployment rate falls under 10% for first time in months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana's unemployment rate finally fell under 10% in July, five months into the coronavirus pandemic that swept the globe.

The Hoosier state's jobless rate fell to 7.8% in July, down from 11.2% in June and a monthly high of 16.9% in April. The Hoosier state's jobless rate dropped back below the national rate of 10.2%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force — the number of people employed or actively seeking work — fell by 75,741 in July. It was the result of an increase of 42,242 employed residents and a decrease of 117,983 unemployed residents.

An estimated 3.31 million people, or 62.8% of the state's population, are participating in the workforce. That's higher than the national rate of 61.4% of labor force participation, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In July, private sector employment in Indiana increased by 127,000 and remains down by 147,800 as compared to January, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 177,000 Americans thus far. A total of 2.6 million Hoosiers worked last month.