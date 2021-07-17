Indiana's unemployment rate rose for second straight month in June

While many restaurants and retail storefronts are hanging "help wanted" signs and some employers are so hard up they're even offering new workers hiring bonuses, Indiana's unemployment rate ticked up again to 4.1% in June, the second straight monthly increase, as more people returned to the workforce.

The national jobless rate was 5.9% in June, up from 5.8% in May.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — grew by 4,148 in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 3,014 more Hoosiers were considered unemployed while actively seeking work last month, and 1,134 more were employed.

There are 3.35 million Hoosiers — or about 63.2% — participating in the labor force, as compared to 61.6% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. There are 2.62 million Hoosiers working in the private sector, or about 111,900 below the peak in December of 2019.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 123,500 this year and increased by 8,900 in June. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 4,400 jobs in manufacturing and 8,300 in leisure and hospitality. It lost 2,900 in professional and business services and 1,900 in construction, according to the Department of Workforce Development.