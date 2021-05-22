Indiana's unemployment rated stayed steady at 3.9% in April

Indiana's unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.9% in April.

The national jobless rate was 6.1% in April, up from 6% in March.

Indiana's labor force — the total number of people working and actively seeking work — grew by 145 in March, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. A total of 955 more Hoosiers were unemployed last month, and 810 fewer were employed.

A total of 3.34 million Hoosiers — or about 63.1% — are participating in the labor force, as compared to 61.7% of people nationwide, according to the DWD. A total of 2.62 million Hoosiers are working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has risen by 362,400 this year but declined by 600 in April. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 1,300 jobs in manufacturing and 1,300 in private education and health services, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The state lost 2,300 jobs in construction and 800 in leisure and hospitality.

Unemployment also stayed steady at 7.1% in April in neighboring Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.