INDOT commissioner resigning

The commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation is resigning to take a job in the private sector.

Joe McGuinness, whose role as INDOT commissioner includes service as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, will be succeeded by Mike Smith on Monday.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced McGuinness' resignation and Smith's appointment Thursday, praising McGuinness in a new release for finding "innovative ways to expedite construction projects and create safer work zones all while finishing projects on budget and ahead of schedule whenever possible.”

“Under his leadership, Indiana continues to offer a world-class infrastructure system, which remains a key engine to our economic growth and safety," Holcomb said. "Joe’s legacy is one Hoosiers can be proud of and will have long lasting positive impacts right here at the crossroads of America.”

McGuinness was appointed INDOT commissioner in 2017, after having served as mayor of Franklin for five years. He became chairman of NICTD, which operates the South Shore Line commuter railroad, in 2019, when a new state law designated the INDOT commissioner chairperson of a new five-member Board of Trustees.

That change came after the state made financial commitments to NICTD's $490 million Double Track project and $944 million West Lake Corridor project, both of which Holcomb cited as being among McGuinness' accomplishments. He also cited McGuinness' work to move up the completion date for the new Interstate 69 stretch from Evansville to Indianapolis to 2024; management of the Community Crossings and Local Trax programs benefiting counties and municipalities; and introduction of the Greener Crossroads program to beautify and promote biodiversity in the more than 60,000 acres of medians and roadsides along Indiana’s highways. The governor also credited McGuinness with working with construction companies and law enforcement agencies to improve work-zone safety.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to help the state embark on transformational projects that will have an impact on Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses for generations to come,” McGuinness said in the state's news release. “While we’ve worked to deliver projects on time and on budget, we’ve looked ahead for the state, and I leave behind an agency that is at the forefront of partnerships to explore new technology. I thank Gov. Holcomb for the opportunity to serve and his leadership, which allowed INDOT to continue to move Indiana forward.”

McGuinness’ last day as commissioner is Friday. He will become CEO of a new local government infrastructure management consultant company.

Smith has been a deputy commissioner of INDOT since 2015, when he started overseeing the Greenfield district. He became chief operating officer in 2017 and was named chief financial officer in 2021. Prior to joining INDOT, Smith was the district manager for Walmart, overseeing up to 10 stores in the Indianapolis area.

Holcomb said Smith "has been involved in day-to-day work in a district, developed comprehensive fleet management plans, invested taxpayer money in the best technologies, and developed biennium budgets to maintain and build Indiana’s infrastructure."

Smith thanked McGuinness for his leadership and Holcomb for the appointment.

“The team is as committed as ever to finding innovative ways to deliver NextLevel Roads, and I look forward to the work ahead,” he said.

