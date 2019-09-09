The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair Sept. 17 with the intention of hiring more than 100 winter seasonal and full-time employees.
The fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7601 Melton Road, Gary.
Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.
Candidates are encouraged, but not required, to apply online prior to Sept. 17. Candidates should have proof of a commercial driver's license, or CDL. A high school diploma or General Education Development certificate is preferred, but not required.
Visit indotjobs.com for more information and to apply for employment.