{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Storm Harper hits the Region

An Indiana Department of Transportation plow truck clears snow on Broadway in Gary. INDOT is holding a job fair for winter employment on Sept. 17.

 Kale Wilk, The Times, file

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair Sept. 17 with the intention of hiring more than 100 winter seasonal and full-time employees.

The fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7601 Melton Road, Gary. 

Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Candidates are encouraged, but not required, to apply online prior to Sept. 17. Candidates should have proof of a commercial driver's license, or CDL. A high school diploma or General Education Development certificate is preferred, but not required.

Visit indotjobs.com for more information and to apply for employment.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.