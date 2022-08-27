INDOT kicks off US 30 study

The Indiana Department of Transportation has begun what it expects to be a two-year process to determine options for making U.S. 30 east of Valparaiso safer and more efficiently traveled.

A Planning and Environmental Linkages study will evaluate the highway from Ind. 49 east to the state line and identify opportunities for improvement. INDOT is also doing a PEL study for the U.S. 31 corridor from South Bend to Hamilton County.

The PEL studies are expected to be completed by fall 2024 and include recommendations for making trips along the corridors quicker and safer. They are being done after years of effort by public coalitions dedicated to transforming the highways, an INDOT official said during a Friday project briefing.

"The study was prompted by the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 coalitions," said Sandra Flum, the project manager for the U.S. 30 study. "Both were very strong advocates for projects along these corridors."

The U.S. 30 Coalition, which has a website at us30coalition.com, has long advocated for eliminating as many of the approximately 350 impediments to traffic flow along the corridor, including stoplights, intersections and interchanges, driveway cuts, at-grade rail crossings and railroad overpasses.

A state-created Blue Ribbon Panel on Transportation Infrastructure concluded in 2014 that upgrading U.S. 30 to full freeway status would lead to 323 fewer accidents and three fewer fatalities a year, result in $716 million in accident cost savings and have significant economic benefits.

INDOT has not identified specific projects and is opening the PEL studies with general requests for input.

"Together we will look at transportation challenges and needs, and work together to identify solutions that will enhance safety, mobility and economic development along each corridor," the agency wrote in a news release about the studies. "INDOT will evaluate the public’s suggestions to provide recommendations using engineering, environmental, economic and community factors."

The PEL study will analyze the corridor in two sections, with a dividing line at Beech Road between Bourbon and Etna Green. The northernmost stretch of U.S. 31 is included in the U.S. 30 corridor study. The studies together will cover 180 miles of highway.

INDOT is planning public input sessions in person and online, and will collect input in a variety of other ways during the course of the study, officials said. A new website, proPELus30.com, was planned to become operational Friday and has information and will also provide opportunities for input in the future. A similar site, proPELus31.com, will be available for that corridor's studies.

The first public information meetings will take place this fall, INDOT officials said.