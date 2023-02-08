WESTVILLE — The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing Feb. 15 regarding a plan to construct a roundabout at the U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 east junction.

The project is intended to improve safety at the intersection, which sees a high number of crashes resulting from westbound traffic running the stop sign or failing to yield after stopping, according to INDOT.

The department's LaPorte District analyzed the period from January 2014 to September 2016 and documented 16 crashes involving 32 vehicles within the project limits. The Intersection Crash Rate of 1.715 crashes per million vehicles per year is at INDOT’s safety threshold.

The project as proposed involves constructing a single-lane roundabout that would improve safety by eliminating right-angle type crashes, INDOT said. The roundabout would have single-lane entries and exits on a circulatory roadway.

The project would include a road closure and an official detour route of Ind. 39, U.S. 30 and Ind. 49.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Westville Middle/Senior High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St., Westville. Project representatives will be available to answer questions during an open house beginning at 5 p.m. and again after the presentation. Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the hearing.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the INDOT Northwest Facebook page.

Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing or within a two-week comment period after the meeting by mail to GAI Consultants, 9998 Crosspoint Blvd., Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46256, or by email to k.mcmullen@gaiconsultants.com. INDOT requests comments be submitted by March 2.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. Gary Science Olympiad 2023 Gary Science Olympiad 20223 Gary Science Olympiad 2023 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 Last day to file for the spring primary Last day to file for the spring primary 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_7 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_4 Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Andrean sectional Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1 020123-spt-gbk-low_5 020123-spt-gbk-low_4 020123-spt-gbk-low_2 020123-spt-gbk-low_9 Hammond storage facility fire Computer coaching Gallery HTML code