Industrialist's historic Hammond mansion listed for sale

The historic mansion that once belonged to industrialist and banker A. Murray Turner has gone on the market in Hammond for $795,000.

Murray founded the First National Bank in Hammond, the second bank ever formed in Lake County, and the Hammond, East Chicago and Whiting Railway Co., which he sold in 1900. He was elected Lake County sheriff, is considered the father of Hammond's park system, helped organize the Hammond Public Library and served as vice president on the Chicago Regional Planning Commission.

Murray connected Northwest Indiana's trolleys to Chicago streetcars and founded the Northern Indiana Gas & Electric Co. after buying the electric plant in Hammond and merging it with the gas company. His business interests encompassed everything from real estate to surgical instruments. He served on the boards of many companies, including Lake County Savings and Trust Co., Champion Potato Machinery Co., Lake County Title and Guaranty Co., Gostlin, Myn & Co. and Frank S. Betz Co.