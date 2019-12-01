This year, it won't cost that much more to buy your true love three French hens, four calling birds, seven swans-a-swimming, eight maids-a-milking, nine ladies dancing, 10 lords-a-leaping or a partridge in a pear tree.
Pittsburgh-based PNC, which has local branches in Schererville, Merrillville, Munster, East Chicago and Michigan City, released its annual Christmas Price Index in the spirit of the holiday season for anyone who wants to buy their true love everything mentioned in the classic Christmas carol "The 12 Days of Christmas." It's been a light-hearted holiday tradition for the bank for the last 36 years after a branch in Philadelphia included it in a holiday client letter in 1984.
In 2019, PNC estimates it would cost $38,993.59 to buy all the items mentioned in the song. That's $67.56, or 0.2%, more than last year, but less than the 1.8% inflation in the Consumer Price Index.
“Despite the stock market hitting record highs recently, it is a welcome gift for the holidays that the PNC Christmas Price Index stayed relatively flat this year,” said Amanda Agati, chief investment strategist for The PNC Financial Services Group. “However, the scrooges of the season are the gold rings, which saw the biggest year-over-year price increase in the index, and prices for some of our fowl friends, which are truly foul.”
Gold rings rose 10% this year, and geese-a-laying are up 7.7% "largely due to an increase of interest in backyard farming."
But turtle dove prices plunged 20% in the first decrease since 2004.
And the prices of three French hens, four calling birds, seven swans-a-swimming, eight maids-a-milking, nine ladies dancing, 10 lords-a-leaping and a partridge in a pear tree were largely flat year-over-year.
The cost of all the “The Twelve Days of Christmas” gifts has risen 95% since PNC started the tradition more than three decades ago.