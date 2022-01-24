Influential Women Award nominations open

Northwest Indiana's most influential women can get much-deserved recognition for their professional accomplishments.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a nonprofit that works to develop professional women and their careers in the Calumet Region, is seeking nominations for its 2022 Influential Women Awards that recognize female professionals who "carve new paths, launch new ventures, save lives and teach the young."

They will be honored in a swanky gala at Avalon Manor in Hobart this fall. Influential Women and Up-and-Coming awards will be given out for arts, business, construction/manufacturing, economic development/government, education, finance, healthcare, law, marketing/media, nonprofit, service/tourism, and STEM. The professional development and business networking group also confers the Empowering Business Award, Community Leader of the Year Award and Supporter of the Year Award.

Companies and men are also eligible for recognition, such as for supporting women in the business community.

The public can nominate people and companies from Northwest Indiana for the awards by visiting NWIIWA.org. Nominations must be received by Feb. 15.