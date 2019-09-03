{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest Indiana Influential Woman Association looks to advance business women

Erica Dombey, executive board chair and president of the Regional Development Co., addresses the Northwest Indiana Influential Woman Association at an event last year. The association will host its annual awards banquet Sept. 26.

 Provided

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association has named 154 finalists for the Influential Women of Northwest Indiana awards.

Almost 300 individuals were nominated this year for the impact they’ve made on their companies, industries and communities. 

Winners in each of the 12 industry categories will be announced at a banquet held Sept. 26 at Avalon Manor in Hobart.

Additional awards are given for the Empowering Business of the Year, Community Leader of the Year, and Supporter of the Year.

To view the list of finalists and alumni, visit NWIIWA.org/2019-influential-women-award-finalists/.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies that wish to recognize women for the impact they have made on their industries. Details are available at NWIIWA.org.

Assistant Deputy Editor

Andrew covers transportation, real estate, casinos and other topics for The Times business section. A Crown Point native, he joined The Times in 2014, and has more than 15 years experience as a reporter and editor at Region newspapers.