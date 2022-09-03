Influential Women Awards winners to be named

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a group dedicated to the professional advancement of women in the Region, will soon give out its annual awards recognizing leading women in business in Northwest Indiana.

The 11th annual Influential Women Awards Banquet will take place at the Avalon Manor in Hobart on Sept. 29. Winners will be named from a group of 120 finalists before an anticipated crowd of nearly 800 attendees.

More than 250 people were nominated this year from leading companies and organizations from across the Calumet Region.

“Selecting the 2022 group of winners was a real challenge for our selection committee members because there were so many impressive applications that were submitted this year. Women are truly redefining what it means to live and work in Northwest Indiana, and we’ve been observing quite a number of very inspiring people thrive throughout our region and affect real change,” said Erica Dombey, the NWIIWA board chairwoman.

Two award recipients — one Up and Coming winner and one Influential Woman winner — will be named in each of 12 categories. Honors also will be conferred for leadership and individual support.

Influential Women alumni evaluated nominations made by peers and members of the public. Award recipients include corporate leaders, hospital officials, nonprofit heads, government leaders, educators and caregivers.

“We’re also very excited to induct the 2021 winners into our Influential Women alumni,” Dombey said. “At each awards banquet, our winners from the previous year are celebrated and welcomed into our list of alumni — which is a true and lasting testament to their continued impact.”

For more information, visit nwiiwa.org/influential-women-award-finalists.