Influential Women of Northwest Indiana award nominations sought

Influential and accomplished women from around the Region get their due at the annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana awards, which is now accepting nominations.

"If you know a woman in your company or community that has made an impact, now’s the time to get her some well-deserved recognition," the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association said in a news release. "Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Influential Women of Northwest Indiana awards, an event that celebrates and recognizes the region’s female professionals for their influence in business, industries and communities. Both established leaders and up-and-coming women will be honored."

Women can be nominated in 12 categories: arts, business, construction/manufacturing, economic development/government, education, finance, healthcare, law, marketing/media, nonprofit, service/tourism and STEM.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a nonprofit that aims to advance women in business and industry in the Calumet Region, also will give out awards for Empowering Business of the Year, Community Leader of the Year and Supporter of the Year at its annual awards ceremony gala Sept. 24 at the Avalon Manor banquet hall in Hobart.