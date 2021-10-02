Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Award recipients named

The Region's most influential women were honored at a swanky gala to celebrate their impact on their companies and the community.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association honored 27 women at the 10th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet, an awards ceremony held at Avalon Manor in Hobart Thursday to recognize the Region's leading female professionals.

“These award recipients, and all the nominees, have made incredible differences in their fields and communities. They inspire other women, empowering them to dispel gender roles and achieve successes they’d previously only dreamed," said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. "In its tenth year, the Influential Women’s event has touched so many lives and recognized so many outstanding women. I look forward to another decade of growth and outreach to professional women in Northwest Indiana. Together we can achieve great things.”

The nonprofit bestowed accolades on educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads and caregivers from across the Region.