Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Award recipients named

The Region's most influential women were honored at a swanky gala to celebrate their impact on their companies and the community.
The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association honored 27 women at the 10th annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet, an awards ceremony held at Avalon Manor in Hobart Thursday to recognize the Region's leading female professionals.
“These award recipients, and all the nominees, have made incredible differences in their fields and communities. They inspire other women, empowering them to dispel gender roles and achieve successes they’d previously only dreamed," said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. "In its tenth year, the Influential Women’s event has touched so many lives and recognized so many outstanding women. I look forward to another decade of growth and outreach to professional women in Northwest Indiana. Together we can achieve great things.”
The nonprofit bestowed accolades on educators, corporate leaders, hospital officials, government officials, nonprofit heads and caregivers from across the Region.
The 2021 Influential Woman of the Year was NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager Denise Conlon. The Up-and-Coming Woman of the Year Award winner is Anne Anderson, director of economic development with the city of Hammond.
More than 300 people were nominated, which was winnowed down to 125 finalists.
Horizon Bank's Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager Lisa Kuehl won Supporter of the Year. Tammi Davis, the Obama Foundation manager of supplier and workforce diversity, earned the Community Leader of the Year Award.
Influential Woman Awards went to Color Room Salon & Day Spa President and Owner Pamela Anderson, Google Enterprise Account Executive Gloria Morris, Holladay Properties Project Architect Laura Small, Gary Police Department Commander of Support Services Sarita Titus, Purdue University Northwest Associate Dean Raida Abuizam, Horizon Bank Treasury Management Officer Mary Wright, Franciscan Health Crown Point Center of Hope SANE Coordinator and Forensic Nurse Examiner Michelle Resendez, Langer and Langer Attorney Tara Worthley, Acorn Marketing by Design Community Builder and Chief Marketer Jennifer Cosenza, Guaranteed Income Validation Effort Executive Director Prophetess Burgess Peoples and Hard Rock Casino HR Manager Kiki Encarnacion.
Up & Coming Awards were conferred upon South Shore Arts Director of Exhibitions Bridget Covert, McColly Real Estate Director of Career Development Heather McColly, Continential Electric Project Manager Lnydie Walton, Porter County Commissioner Laura Shurr Blaney, East Chicago High School teacher Katrina Alexander, Teachers Credit Union Service Center Manager Stephany Leonard, Northwest Health LaPorte Hospital's Olivia Flaherty, Tauber Law Offices Attorney and Owner Tara Tauber, Carstar Liss Auto Body Marketing Manager Charlotte Liss, Mom Congress Mental Health Ambassador Stephanie Trendowski, Barre + Beyond Owner Orlee Glazer and Monosol R&D Lab Technician Maureen Carroll.
