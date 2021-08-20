Infrastructure bill could put unions in position of strength during bargaining, local USW officials say

“It would be a crime to let this opportunity pass,” he said. “Our country is in desperate need of a product we are ready, willing and able to produce. It is the most obvious win-win in a generation. We need our local, state and federal leaders to invest in the funding, tools and resources required to allow us to continue doing what we do so well and thereby ensuring the success of our union siblings, our families and jobs for today and for generations to come.”

USW International Vice President Roxanne Brown said at a USW rally in Chesterton Monday that steelworkers play a vital role in supplying America.

“Typically, when you think about building infrastructure, we think about the building of the thing. You don’t think of the components or parts that go into the things,” she said. “Steelworker members are at every single point you can imagine. We’re not just making steel, or making the glass or the aluminum that goes into a lot of these systems. We’re also servicing a lot of these systems, whether our water systems or natural gas systems. We are everywhere.”

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, said investment in infrastructure was needed to ensure the steel industry remained as vital in Northwest Indiana as it has for generations.