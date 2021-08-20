Infrastructure bill could put unions in position of strength during bargaining, local USW officials say

A surge in infrastructure spending could have a lasting impact on local steel mills and put the United Steelworkers union in a position of strength during contract negotiations next year, local union officials said.
“We’re hiring,” said USW Local 7687 President Pete Trinidad, who represents workers at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor. “This is going to be an opportunity to get more people employed. Business is going to be great, generating profits and job security. We got negotiations coming up next year. It should make it smoother during negotiations.”
U.S. Steel just reported a $1 billion profit for the second quarter while Cleveland-Cliffs brought in a record $795 million. An infrastructure bill would further drive up demand for steel at a time of already historic steel prices and revenues, making it easier to secure a new contract that would benefit workers.
“When things are going well, you have enough money to spread around,” Trinidad said. “It will be a huge positive. It’s an opportunity for the union and management to finally unify and work together toward one collective goal. The tit-for-tat relationship we’ve had with previous employers is going away. The new employer has been a breath of fresh air.”
USW Local 1066 President Mark Lash, who represents workers at Gary Works, said infrastructure investment in new roads, bridges and highways would ensure the steel mill could continue to supply America.
“It would be a crime to let this opportunity pass,” he said. “Our country is in desperate need of a product we are ready, willing and able to produce. It is the most obvious win-win in a generation. We need our local, state and federal leaders to invest in the funding, tools and resources required to allow us to continue doing what we do so well and thereby ensuring the success of our union siblings, our families and jobs for today and for generations to come.”
USW International Vice President Roxanne Brown said at a USW rally in Chesterton Monday that steelworkers play a vital role in supplying America.
“Typically, when you think about building infrastructure, we think about the building of the thing. You don’t think of the components or parts that go into the things,” she said. “Steelworker members are at every single point you can imagine. We’re not just making steel, or making the glass or the aluminum that goes into a lot of these systems. We’re also servicing a lot of these systems, whether our water systems or natural gas systems. We are everywhere.”
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, said investment in infrastructure was needed to ensure the steel industry remained as vital in Northwest Indiana as it has for generations.
“Steel works for generations of us,” he said. “My grandfather came over from Czechoslovakia and worked at Inland Steel for 54 years. He worked in the blast furnace. He knows how hot it is.”
“We need to be talking about not only now, but the next generation, and that’s what this infrastructure bill does,” he continued. “We need to remember we don’t just produce the steel. We produce the bridge plates. We produce the tractors. We produce the automobiles, the washers and dryers, and also for our national security the battleships and the aircraft carriers. The men and women in the service, we provide safety for them in armored cars. Let’s never forget the importance steel plays as a national security issue.”