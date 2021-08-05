Infrastructure proposal includes billions for Indiana

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also includes competitive grant programs that could provide additional funding for road and internet infrastructure.

The Senate voted 67-32 July 28 to begin debate on the bill. U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., was among the 17 Republicans voting to open the bill to debate and amendment.

“As the Crossroads of America, Indiana understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition,” Young said in announcing his decision. “That’s why I voted today to formally begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ve made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, also a Republican, signed onto a statement with six colleagues opposing the bill.