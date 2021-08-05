Infrastructure proposal includes billions for Indiana

Indiana would see about $6.6 billion in additional highway funding and hundreds of millions more for bridges, public transportation, broadband and more if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act now under consideration in the U.S. Senate becomes law.
The $550 billion plan was agreed to by President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators last week, and it could receive a vote as early as this weekend. Coupled with $450 million in already approved spending, the infrastructure package totals $1 trillion.
Earlier this week, the White House released state-by-state fact sheets showing addtional spending from the $550 billion package. It shows Indiana would receive $6.6 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $401 million for bridge replacement and repair.
Public transportation systems in Indiana would see an additional $682 million through existing formula-based programs, and the state also could expect $100 million over five years to support the expansion of its electric vehicle, or EV, charging network.
The act also includes assistance for broadband internet service expansion. Indiana would receive a minimum of $100 million to help improve service, including by providing broadband access to the 217,000 Hoosiers who currently lack it. Further, an estimated 1.6 million people in Indiana would be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also includes competitive grant programs that could provide additional funding for road and internet infrastructure.
The Senate voted 67-32 July 28 to begin debate on the bill. U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., was among the 17 Republicans voting to open the bill to debate and amendment.
“As the Crossroads of America, Indiana understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition,” Young said in announcing his decision. “That’s why I voted today to formally begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ve made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, also a Republican, signed onto a statement with six colleagues opposing the bill.
"Congress can’t keep spending trillions of dollars we don’t have,” they said. “The infrastructure package announced today continues the trend in Congress of insane deficit spending. Let’s not forget, this is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5.5 trillion tax and spend liberal wish list. … Needless to say, we will not support this legislation.”
Major spending in the package includes $110 billion for highways, $65 billion for broadband, $73 billion to modernize the nation’s electric grid, $25 billion for airports, $55 billion for waterworks, more than $50 billion to bolster infrastructure against cyberattacks and climate change and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations.
Supporters say the five-year spending package would be paid for by tapping $205 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid some states have halted. It also relies on economic growth to bring in $56 billion, as well as other measures.
A Congressional Budget Office report released Thursday suggests the package, paired with $450 billion in infrastructure spending already approved, would add $256 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years, but supporters said the CBO evaluation did not include significant revenues and savings the investment will produce.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
