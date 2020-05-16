Initial unemployment claims fall again in Indiana but remain higher than Great Recession

Some claims take longer than 21 days because they have to be reviewed, where a state employee has to track down the claimant and their employer to resolve questions. The three most common issues are deductible income issues, employment status issues, which are full- or part-time issues, and voluntarily quit concerns.

"Each requires a dedicated person to investigate," he said. "We can't automate this. We have automated out as much as we can. We're trending in the right direction, but we know it's deep enough for every single Hoosier who has filed for unemployment benefits to feel this positive trend. But we will get there. Each and every Hoosier who is eligible for unemployment benefits will receive unemployment benefits."