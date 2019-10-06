Inspired Title Group opens two Northwest Indiana offices

A new title company that launched earlier this year in Illinois has opened two Northwest Indiana locations.
Based in Worth, Illinois, Inspired Title Group has opened offices in 821 W. Glen Park Ave. in Griffith and at 7880 Wicker Ave., Suite 220 in St. John.
“Our goal was to be located where our clients needed us, and with all the growth in Indiana, we knew that area had to be part of our business plan,” Inspired Title Group President Andrew Wischhover said. “Our company is new but we have an experienced team with over 30 years of combined experience and the capability to handle over 400 transactions per year.”
The firm provides title and escrow services, working with real estate agents, lenders, attorneys and homebuyers and home sellers. Inspired Title Group will go to the customer if none of its three offices are convenient.
For more information, call 708-598-5084 or visit www.inspired-title.com.