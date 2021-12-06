Insurance agency relocates in Schererville

Hoosier Insurance Agency, a longtime Region insurance office, relocated to a more prominent spot in Schererville.

The independent insurance agency offers auto, life and business coverage.

Jeff and Jennifer Podgorny own the family-run firm, which provides coverage through insurers such as Erie Insurance, Safety Insurance, Indiana Farmers Insurance, Mutual Insurance, Progressive and AAA.

"We have renters' insurance and cover all the toys: motorcycles, RVs, snowmobiles, and boats," he said.

Jeff Podgorny left the banking industry after the Great Recession to get into the insurance business, as it was a recession-proof industry.

"In banking, you work with business owners and wonder if you'll ever see them again after doing that deal," he said. "With insurance, you help them protect the things that are important to them and help them save money. There's basically a relationship where they're a customer for life. I see people from when we started in 2013. It's a good feeling. It means we've done something right."