Insurer hit with $105M lawsuit over Cline Avenue Bridge

By May 2019, “it had become clear that FBB had fallen sufficiently behind the project schedule … threatening the timely completion of the project.”

According to the complaint, Figg promised in 2019 “to recover from its delays and get the project back on schedule.”

Cline Avenue Bridge LLC also says in the complaint that its “confidence in FBB’s ability to timely, properly, and safely complete the project was further undermined” by the Oct. 19, 2019, report of the National Transportation Safety Board alleging that a Figg affiliate’s design work on a Florida International University pedestrian bridge contributed to that bridge’s collapse, which caused six fatalities.

The complaint also claims that Figg’s project manager did not have an Indiana Professional Engineering License, as required by the contract, and that the company had failed to make payments to subcontractors and suppliers beginning in late 2019, prompting Great American Insurance to make some payments.

By the end of 2019, Figg told Cline Avenue Bridge LLC that substantial completion would be delayed until May 2020, according to the complaint. On April 7, Cline Avenue Bridge terminated its contract with Figg for “numerous, continuing, and material defaults” under the construction agreement.