Insurer hit with $105M lawsuit over stalled Cline Avenue Bridge

Five months after major construction work on the new Cline Avenue Bridge abruptly halted, and four months after the bridge’s owners fired project engineer and construction manager Figg Bridge Builders, those owners, Cline Avenue Bridge LLC and parent company United Bridge Operating LLC, have sued the project’s insurer, Great American Insurance Group, for more than $105 million in damages.
The bridge owners have since contracted with Granite Construction Co. and the engineering firm Modjeski & Masters to complete the project, but claim that lack of cooperation in transitioning the project continues to add significant costs to it.
The suit, filed this week in Lake Superior Court, alleges Figg failed to complete work on the bridge in accordance with the project schedule included in its contract, and claims that portions of Figgs work "do not comply" with projectd specifications.
The schedule called for Figg, referred to as FBB in the complaint, to achieve substantial completion of the bridge in January 2020.
“After commencing its work on the project FBB repeatedly fell behind schedule, jeopardizing the timely completion of the project,” according to the complaint. “By January 2019, FBB’s failure to timely progress its work on the project had become so severe that CAB called for a meeting with FBB and its surety, Great American Insurance, to discuss FBB’s failures to timely progress the work and to achieve key contractual milestones.”
By May 2019, “it had become clear that FBB had fallen sufficiently behind the project schedule … threatening the timely completion of the project.”
According to the complaint, Figg promised in 2019 “to recover from its delays and get the project back on schedule.”
Cline Avenue Bridge LLC also says in the complaint that its “confidence in FBB’s ability to timely, properly, and safely complete the project was further undermined” by the Oct. 19, 2019, report of the National Transportation Safety Board alleging that a Figg affiliate’s design work on a Florida International University pedestrian bridge contributed to that bridge’s collapse, which caused six fatalities.
The complaint also claims that Figg’s project manager did not have an Indiana Professional Engineering License, as required by the contract, and that the company had failed to make payments to subcontractors and suppliers beginning in late 2019, prompting Great American Insurance to make some payments.
By the end of 2019, Figg told Cline Avenue Bridge LLC that substantial completion would be delayed until May 2020, according to the complaint.
On April 7, Cline Avenue Bridge terminated its contract with Figg for “numerous, continuing, and material defaults” under the construction agreement.
Cline Avenue Bridge is now claiming that Great American Insurance, issuer of the project’s performance bond, is responsible to “step in financially with the necessary funding to complete the project in a timely manner.”
Great American, Cline Avenue Bridge asserts, was able under the performance bond to find a new contractor to complete the project. Cline Avenue Bridge says in its lawsuit that it believed Great American was pursuing that course, and it told Great American that it favored a project subcontractor, Granite Construction Co., to take over the project.
After further back-and-forth through the spring and summer, Cline Avenue Bridge notified Great American Insurance on July 30 that it believed the insurance company had not acted with the required “reasonable promptness” in fulfilling its role defined by the performance bond agreement.
Cline Avenue Bridge filed suit Monday, alleging damages “to be determined at trial, believed to exceed” $105 million.
In court documents, Great American Insurance Group rejects Cline Avenue Bridge’s “baseless and conclusory” statements regarding its role in the project. In an Aug. 6 letter, Great American wrote that the bridge owner had engaged in “obstructive conduct in refusing to agree to remaining scope of work to complete” the project, and therefore Great American “was not able to put together a bid package for potential completing contractors to bid.”
Great American also said it, and Figg, were not given required notice that Cline Avenue Bridge was considering declaring Figg in default of its contract obligations.
After that termination, Great American wrote in an April 22 letter that it had provided Cline Avenue Bridge with a document describing the scope of work left to be completed, and that the bridge owner had an obligation to either agree or disagree with that document before Great American could pursue bids for completion of the project.
In that April letter, a vice president at Great American Insurance wrote that “before I request potential completion contractors to spend signiﬁcant time working on a proposal, I need (Cline Avenue Bridge) to cut to the chase as they say, and state its position as to whether it will consider contractors other than Granite to serve as a tender completion contractor, and knowing how long it will take for (Great American Insurance) to obtain completion estimates.”
Great American also asserts that in May it provided a “completion proposal” from Figg and another contractor, which Cline Avenue Bridge rejected, and that it made an offer to settle the matter in July.
Great American now “disputes the validity of (Cline Avenue Bridge’s) termination for default of Figg’s engineering procurement contract.” It also denies any liability resulting from the bridge owner’s “actions that materially impaired (Great American Insurance’s) rights, duties, and obligations as surety.”
Cline Avenue Bridge and United Bridge Operating, represented by the Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller, have requested a jury trial in the case.
