Interior Image Group names new director of design, senior project manager
IIG's headquarters in Crown Point is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Crown Point-based Interior Image Group, which designs the interiors of hotels across the country, named a new director of design and a new senior project manager.

The company, also known as IIG, promoted Senior Designer-Project Manager Jillian Schuck to director of design and hired Scott Durst to serve as senior project manager.

The interior design, branding and procurement firm that serves the hospitality industry hired Schuck as an intern out of college. She worked her way up the ranks after starting as a designer. She has worked on hotel projects in Cleveland, Atlanta, Louisville, Indianapolis and Yonkers, New York.

"Jillian takes a hands-on approach to guiding her team members, planning and managing projects from start to finish. Leveraging her strengths of communication, team motivation and overall organization help her achieve project goals and lead by example through self-managing and prioritizing numerous tasks," IIG said in a news release.

In his new role, Durst will oversee technical drawings and design development. He has previously worked for firms such as Steelman Partners and KPF London on projects that have included 300-room hotels, casinos and master plans for cities across the world.

"He lends his expertise to the design team to further develop and carry out key design features and narratives that clients are craving," IIG said in a press release. "In his role, Scott also uses his solution-oriented approach—he works on various projects’ construction documents to ensure they meet all requirements and goals and offers insight during a project’s construction phase by working directly with contractors to keep projects moving along smoothly and smartly. Scott brings a strong architectural background and broadened cultural perspective to IIG."

The firm which is headquartered at 10681 Beacon Hill Drive in Crown Point and also has a studio in Florida, has done projects for Hilton, Marriott, IHG and boutique hotels. Founded in 2004 by President and CEO Patti Tritschler, IIG has cultivated prominent clients like Concord Hospitality, Cornerstone Hospitality, First Hospitality Group, Auro Hotels, and Caesars Entertainment.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

