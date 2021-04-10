Interior Image Group names new director of design, senior project manager

Crown Point-based Interior Image Group, which designs the interiors of hotels across the country, named a new director of design and a new senior project manager.

The company, also known as IIG, promoted Senior Designer-Project Manager Jillian Schuck to director of design and hired Scott Durst to serve as senior project manager.

The interior design, branding and procurement firm that serves the hospitality industry hired Schuck as an intern out of college. She worked her way up the ranks after starting as a designer. She has worked on hotel projects in Cleveland, Atlanta, Louisville, Indianapolis and Yonkers, New York.

"Jillian takes a hands-on approach to guiding her team members, planning and managing projects from start to finish. Leveraging her strengths of communication, team motivation and overall organization help her achieve project goals and lead by example through self-managing and prioritizing numerous tasks," IIG said in a news release.

In his new role, Durst will oversee technical drawings and design development. He has previously worked for firms such as Steelman Partners and KPF London on projects that have included 300-room hotels, casinos and master plans for cities across the world.