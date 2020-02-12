Interlude at Etropal to host Valentine's Day murder mystery

If you're tired of celebrating Valentine's Day at the same old Italian restaurant or steakhouse, Interlude at Etropal in downtown LaPorte offers a unique alternative to the standard white-tablecloth dinner.

The special events venue in the historical Etropal (LaPorte spelled backwards) building at 703 W. Lincolnway in downtown LaPorte is hosting a Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Dinner Theater between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday. It's located in the second floor above the Four Seasons Asian fusion restaurant.

In the interactive dinner, guests sit around a large table play-acting an immersive mystery that's filled with plot twists. The premise is that the high school sweethearts Hanna and Harry Heart invite people over for a Valentine's Day soiree, someone gets murdered and the other guests must figure out who.

Guests draw cards telling them what characters they are and what happens next in the plot.

"One of the characters always gets murdered," owner Dean White said. "You don't even know if it's you who's being murdered until dessert is served."