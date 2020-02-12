Interlude at Etropal to host Valentine's Day murder mystery

If you're tired of celebrating Valentine's Day at the same old Italian restaurant or steakhouse, Interlude at Etropal in downtown LaPorte offers a unique alternative to the standard white-tablecloth dinner.
The special events venue in the historical Etropal (LaPorte spelled backwards) building at 703 W. Lincolnway in downtown LaPorte is hosting a Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Dinner Theater between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday. It's located in the second floor above the Four Seasons Asian fusion restaurant.
In the interactive dinner, guests sit around a large table play-acting an immersive mystery that's filled with plot twists. The premise is that the high school sweethearts Hanna and Harry Heart invite people over for a Valentine's Day soiree, someone gets murdered and the other guests must figure out who.
Guests draw cards telling them what characters they are and what happens next in the plot.
"One of the characters always gets murdered," owner Dean White said. "You don't even know if it's you who's being murdered until dessert is served."
Interlude at Etroptal operates out of a historic building that dates back to 1889, in a room that was previously used by the Women's Christian Temperance Union. It was originally a vaudeville theater and then showed silent motion pictures from 1912 to 1921.
White, who also owns Town & Country Remodeling, spent years renovating the historic venue, which has wooden floors, tin ceilings and stained glass windows.
"It has 12-foot-tall ceilings and an 8-foot-by-8-foot skylight," he said. "It's a unique environment where you're surrounded by antiques from many parts of the world such as old tapestry, Tiffany lamps and bronze mermaids from fountains in France."
Interlude at Etropal stages monthly murder mysteries, often tied to a holiday or season. It also hosts live music like a Frank Sinatra impersonator and special events, such as wedding rehearsal dinners, bridal showers and birthday parties.
"It's just a very unique space," White said. "It looks really cool and people like taking photos."
The murder mysteries have drawn people from across Northwest Indiana.
"It's a chance to take a break and enjoy yourself," he said. "There's a lot of laughter. One of the characters was named Rita Bookaday."
Tickets are $40, and reservations are strongly encouraged. There's a cash bar.
Doors open at 6:30, the dinner buffet at 7 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 219.218.9939, find Interlude at Etropal on Facebook or search for Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on eventbrite.com.