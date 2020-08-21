International cargo on Great Lakes down 8% during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

International cargoes on the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and Port of Chicago have fallen 8% during the pandemic, to about 15.6 million tons through the end of July.

So far this year, shipments of iron ore through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes have fallen 13%, coal by 16%, dry bulk by 12% and liquid bulk by 20%, according to the the Chamber of Marine Commerce.

General cargo, like wind turbines, up, however, by 4%, and grain is up 6.7%.

“It’s good to see overall grain shipments up, thanks mainly to strong Canadian grain exports. We are optimistic that grain shipments, both Canadian and U.S., will have a significant impact in the coming months as the 2020 crops come in,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “But the Great Lakes-Seaway shipping industry has lost a lot of ground due to the pandemic, and continued decreases in areas like dry bulk and iron ore are a reflection of the economy not yet being back up to speed. The recent uptick in the auto industry could help in the months ahead.”

Tonnage has been picking up lately but the shipping season is only so long.