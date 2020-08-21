International cargo on Great Lakes down 8% during pandemic

International cargoes on the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and Port of Chicago have fallen 8% during the pandemic, to about 15.6 million tons through the end of July.
So far this year, shipments of iron ore through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes have fallen 13%, coal by 16%, dry bulk by 12% and liquid bulk by 20%, according to the the Chamber of Marine Commerce.
General cargo, like wind turbines, up, however, by 4%, and grain is up 6.7%.
“It’s good to see overall grain shipments up, thanks mainly to strong Canadian grain exports. We are optimistic that grain shipments, both Canadian and U.S., will have a significant impact in the coming months as the 2020 crops come in,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “But the Great Lakes-Seaway shipping industry has lost a lot of ground due to the pandemic, and continued decreases in areas like dry bulk and iron ore are a reflection of the economy not yet being back up to speed. The recent uptick in the auto industry could help in the months ahead.”
Tonnage has been picking up lately but the shipping season is only so long.
“It’s an old adage, but lost time can’t be made up on the Great Lakes, and we’re seeing that reflected in the port’s 2020 tonnage totals,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “With that said, it’s good to see the month-over-month improvements, and hopefully the initial indications of a production rebound.”
The St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. reported that American and Canadian ports on the Great Lakes have traded with 29 countries so far this year. Gypsum, steel slab, potash and asphalt are among the cargoes that are up year-over-year.
International steel slab cargoes on the Great Lakes, for instance, have skyrocketed 180% to 220,000 tons thus far this year.
“Cargo activity during July reflects the global connectivity of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System, with trade to over 29 countries this month alone," Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Craig Middlebrook said. "The seaway provides a seamless supply chain with a connected network to move commodities to and from international markets. In particular, components for wind energy infrastructure were moving with increasing pace last month and these shipments are likely to continue to be strong through the navigation season.”
