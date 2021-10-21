 Skip to main content
International cargo volumes up 2.6% on the Great Lakes
urgent

A tugboat sits along a pier within the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

International cargo volumes on the Great Lakes are up 2.6% to 24.1 million tons so far this year.

Ocean-faring ships passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway to Great Lakes ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor did not experience supply chain disruptions or delays while delivering commodities and other products.

Through Sept. 30, cargos of stone were up 55.7%, gypsum 18% and general cargo up 60%. Iron ore volumes increased 26% partly because of iron ore pellets from Minnesota's Iron Ore Range being shipped abroad. 

“Our member ports and ship operators continued to transport a diverse mix

Great Lakes Ports have handled 5.3 million tons of iron ore and 1.5 million tons of iron and steel, a 99% increase, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.

Total transits have grown 2.1% to 2,529 vessels between March and September 

“Vessel traffic through the Great Lakes Seaway System remains steady,” said Craig H. Middlebrook, deputy administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Iron ore continues to be a standout export commodity moving through the system, with a 27 percent increase when compared to the same time frame in 2020.

"General cargo saw a 59 percent increase due to the strong performance of steel products used for manufacturing. While drought conditions in parts of the Midwest continue to affect the export of U.S. grain, we anticipate an increase in grain shipments as the fall harvest becomes available. The Great Lakes Seaway System does not appear to be experiencing the same degree of supply chain disruptions as is the case elsewhere.”

Shipments of cement are up 7.6% to 1.36 million tons, coke 65% to 1 million tons, steel slabs 51.9% to 464,000 tons, potash 69.85% to 279,000 tons, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.

Most cargoes have been up over 2020 levels, said Joseph Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

“Toledo is ahead in coal, dry bulk, general cargo and iron ore, while grain and liquid bulk are down slightly," he said. "While ports on the Great Lakes certainly have our challenges with labor shortages in the transportation sector, the impact of COVID, and other issues, the reliable Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System and the associated multimodal supply chains that serve our ports appear to be faring relatively well allowing our tonnage in Toledo to grow by more than 25% this year.”

