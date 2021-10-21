International cargo volumes up 2.6% on the Great Lakes

International cargo volumes on the Great Lakes are up 2.6% to 24.1 million tons so far this year.

Ocean-faring ships passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway to Great Lakes ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor did not experience supply chain disruptions or delays while delivering commodities and other products.

Through Sept. 30, cargos of stone were up 55.7%, gypsum 18% and general cargo up 60%. Iron ore volumes increased 26% partly because of iron ore pellets from Minnesota's Iron Ore Range being shipped abroad.

“Our member ports and ship operators continued to transport a diverse mix

Great Lakes Ports have handled 5.3 million tons of iron ore and 1.5 million tons of iron and steel, a 99% increase, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership.

Total transits have grown 2.1% to 2,529 vessels between March and September

“Vessel traffic through the Great Lakes Seaway System remains steady,” said Craig H. Middlebrook, deputy administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Iron ore continues to be a standout export commodity moving through the system, with a 27 percent increase when compared to the same time frame in 2020.