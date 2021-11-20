International cargoes on the Great Lakes up 1.9% this year

The Port of Duluth-Superior, which sends ore boats to Northwest Indiana's integrated steel mills, has shipped 16.4 million tons of iron ore, exceeding the five-season average by 16%.

“The flexibility we offer shippers to switch between modes of transport to and from our multimodal general cargo terminal has been an advantage for them in navigating the global supply chain challenges of 2021,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “So far, it’s truly been a season that emphasizes the importance of supply chain reliability and versatility, and we deliver on those in Duluth-Superior.”

Tonnage has surpassed 9 million tons for the Port of Toledo, an increase of over 25% year-over-year. That's attributed largely to Cleveland-Cliffs' new direct-reduced iron plant in Toledo, which supplies raw materials to its steel mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor.

So far this year, 2,976 vessels have shipped goods on the Great Lakes, a 1.33% increase compared to transits through October last year.