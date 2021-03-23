International shipping season kicks off as St. Lawrence Seaway reopens

The St. Lawrence Seaway — a system of 15 locks between Montreal and Lake Erie that allows ocean-going vessels to make their way to the Great Lakes — has reopened for a new navigation season.

The Baie St. Paul became the first ship to pass through the St. Lambert Lock, kicking off the seaway's 63rd navigation season and bringing international commerce to local ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago.

More than 75 hulking international vessels, known as salties, visit the deepwater port in Burns Harbor and Portage every year, bringing goods from all over the world and hauling off Indiana-grown grain to foreign markets.

“Moving goods by water through the seaway ensures trade is flowing freely between the U.S. and Canada while also reducing emissions,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “After 62 years of operation, the binational seaway system remains a model of international cooperation and partnership and showcases how we can work together to address the challenges of climate change.”