International shipping season kicks off as St. Lawrence Seaway reopens

The St. Lawrence Seaway — a system of 15 locks between Montreal and Lake Erie that allows ocean-going vessels to make their way to the Great Lakes — has reopened for a new navigation season.
The Baie St. Paul became the first ship to pass through the St. Lambert Lock, kicking off the seaway's 63rd navigation season and bringing international commerce to local ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago.
More than 75 hulking international vessels, known as salties, visit the deepwater port in Burns Harbor and Portage every year, bringing goods from all over the world and hauling off Indiana-grown grain to foreign markets.
“Moving goods by water through the seaway ensures trade is flowing freely between the U.S. and Canada while also reducing emissions,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “After 62 years of operation, the binational seaway system remains a model of international cooperation and partnership and showcases how we can work together to address the challenges of climate change.”
A virtual opening ceremony of the waterway took place Friday. Buttigieg, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig Middlebrook and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. President/CEO Terence Bowles all gave virtual remarks as the first commercial ship of the season transited through the locks.
The seaway is truly international, as a ship passing along its 370-mile length along the St. Lawrence River between the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Erie crosses the international border between the United States and Canada 27 times.
The two governments team up to ensure ships can pass through as safely and seamlessly as possible while transporting goods like wind turbine blades, beer tanks and road salt to the heartland of both countries.
“Commercial navigation on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System is an economic foundation of the U.S. and Canadian economies,” Middlebrook said. “More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity in the U.S. and Canada are annually supported by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.”
Last year, cargo volumes were only down 1.7% despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Port of Burns Harbor received 45 shipments of wind components and 10 ships hauling components for gas-powered electric generation stations as the Midwest shifts away from coal.