International shipping season kicks off on Great Lakes

Hulking international ships known as salties again are passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes to ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago.

The St. Lawrence Seaway opened the 2022 navigation season after the winter ice melted away. The Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the binational series of locks linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes reopened this week.

“We’re thrilled to start the 2022 navigation season,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “This year we’re confident that the St. Lawrence Seaway will continue to be a major driver of economic development while offering solutions to the environmental and supply chain challenges facing shippers around the world.”

Typically, about 75 to 90 international ships visit the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor every year. They typically bring manufactured goods like steel products, windmill blades, beer tanks and power plant equipment.

Shipments often come from Europe, India and other foreign countries.

The ships typically haul off grain from Hoosier farmers, taking it to international markets. The Region's ports also move products by barge, train and truck, shipping commodities like road salt and gypsum.

As ice clears, the Welland Canal connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie opens Thursday. The Soo Locks connecting Lake Superior and Lake Huron open Friday.

“The 2022 Navigation Season is already shaping up to be a strong year for the Port of Cleveland. We are expecting to build on the success we achieved in 2021 as we continue to position Cleveland — and the Great Lakes — as a key destination for cargo," Port of Cleveland Chief Commercial Officer David Gutheil said.

Optimism abounds across the Great Lakes for this shipping season.

"Michigan's Gateway Port will launch 2022 with great pride, as we start the construction of the first marine container terminal in the state of Michigan, scheduled to open in 2023," said Paul LaMarre III, port director of the Port of Monroe. "We will also take delivery of our new 165-ton Manitowoc crawler crane and complete significant dredging work with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Improving infrastructure is a theme across the United States, and we are proud to say that we are doing our part for the Great Lakes and country, right here in Monroe, Michigan.”

About 140 million tons of international commercial cargo gets transported across the Great Lakes. It's estimated by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. that the industry supports 237,868 jobs, $35 billion in economic activity, $14.2 billion in wages and $6.6 billion in taxes across the Upper Midwest and Canada.

