International Subaru of Merrillville filling trunk for Meals on Wheels seniors

International Subaru of Merrillville doesn't want Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to show up with only a meal when visiting seniors' homes this holiday season.
The car dealership at 1777 W. U.S. 30 in Merrillville is hosting a "fill the trunk" event to benefit local seniors across the Region this holiday season in conjunction with its Subaru Share the Love promotion. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the dealership will accept donations of blankets, gloves, scarves, and hats for Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.
"Items will be help keep seniors in need in Northwest Indiana warm and healthy this winter season, and will be distributed to Meals on Wheels clients," Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana said in a press release. "With the investment of our volunteers and community partners, Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to seniors, children, and other adults who need nutritional support. Funding for meals is provided by individuals receiving meals, private foundations, grants, and donations."
Donors of adult-sized winter clothes get a coupon $250 off any Subaru purchase or lease. Subaru of America also will give $250 to the car buyer's choice of charity, including Meals on Wheels, for any vehicle purchased now through Jan. 2.
Subaru and its dealerships have donated nearly 2 million meals to seniors through Meals on Wheels across the country since the Share the Love event started a decade ago.
For more information, call 855-315-4266 or visit www.subarumerrillville.com.