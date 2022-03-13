Investment advice on Northwest Indiana — a strong buy!

Welcome to beautiful Northwest Indiana, the perfect place to live, work and play!

Not that long ago, such a statement might have been greeted with a bit of skepticism. After all, this region faced an uncertain outlook that felt like several decades long. The well-paying jobs anchored by industry in the Region dried up starting in the late 1960s, and in large part, went away for good. Our once thriving downtowns suffered greatly, and our job growth along with our population trends were heading in the wrong direction.

Looking at our situation from the viewpoint of the South Shore Line, the commuter rail system suffered years of dis-investment prior to acquisition in 1990 of the passenger rail operation out of bankruptcy by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). Plain and simple, the railroad that we acquired was not in good shape and needed to be rebuilt from the ground up. If the Region, including the commuter rail line, were a stock, a market analyst may have given us at best a hold rating, or even a sell rating.

We were in need of a turnaround plan, and from my perspective we got a great one. Great problems need great leadership, and fortunately, we have had an abundance of great leaders in this state to help lead us forward. Leaders like retired Congressman Pete Visclosky, who forged ahead with the Marquette Plan and championed the decades long effort to expand commuter service on the West Lake Corridor. Our governor, Eric Holcomb, made investments in commuter rail, especially double tracking 26 miles of the South Shore Line, a cornerstone of his administration’s priorities.

Local elected officials need recognition in St. Joseph County, LaPorte County, Porter County and Lake County, as they swung for the fences and voted to invest scarce local dollars in commuter rail and the potential for economic development opportunities to follow. Our Northwest Indiana delegation to the General Assembly embraced the opportunity to expand and improve our commuter rail system and extolled the economic value that these projects could bring for the benefit of the entire state to their fellow legislators.

They did such a great job, and in such a bi-partisan way, that House Enrolled Act 1144, which was part of the state funding package supporting the commuter rail projects, passed the combined General Assembly in 2017 by a vote of 145-5, an unprecedented vote of confidence on the role these projects can play in the growth of our region.

A great deal of credit also has to go to the leadership of my predecessor at the South Shore Line, Jerry Hanas, who led the effort to rebuild the railroad with an exceptional team of employees dedicated to improving commuter service on a daily basis. It would have been difficult, if not impossible, for us to consider the rail expansion projects if the railroad was not placed into a state of good repair. Prior to my arrival at the South Shore Line in October of 2014, the NICTD Board of Trustees passed a 20-year strategic plan earlier that year. I was given this plan when I interviewed for my job, and my first comment to the Board was that this was not a 20-year plan, it was a 20-minute plan, as it was abundantly clear to me that the vision they created needed to be implemented immediately.

Today, the South Shore Line team, with support from our project partners at the Indiana Finance Authority and the Regional Development Authority, are very busy leveraging the hard work and dedication brought by the leaders I mentioned and so many others as we embark upon the largest capital investment in commuter rail in the state’s history, the $945 million West Lake Corridor project and the $649 million Double Track project.

These projects are no longer dreams, visions, plans or federal grant applications; they are realities. This month, construction is beginning in full force on these projects, with completion for Double Track in the spring of 2024 and for West Lake in the spring of 2025. Our new marketing theme at the South Shore Line is “Pardon our Dust,” as we advance these projects to completion. The communities up and down the rail lines are poised for significant economic development and have been working in earnest to pave the way for the projected $2.5 billion of private sector investment anticipated to follow. Real, not speculative, private sector investment is already flowing into Northwest Indiana with major, multi-million dollar projects moving forward in a number of communities.

The value proposition to live in Northwest Indiana has never been higher. We have wonderful beaches along Lake Michigan; incredible parks, including the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton and the newest park in the national park system, the Indiana Dunes National Park; world class higher education institutions and wonderful local school systems; and we are investing in our bike trail system and linking it to our surrounding states, further complementing our quality of place offerings. Buyers find our housing market to be very attractive, getting more home for their dollar than other suburban Chicago locations with a fraction of the real estate tax expense.

An existing barrier to retaining and attracting our youth to the Region has been the service frequency and long travel time to and from the major job market and cultural and entertainment activities in Chicago. The two commuter rail projects remove this barrier by providing more train frequency, better on-time performance and significantly reduced travel time to Chicago. These improvements to the commuter rail system help unlock the incredible potential we have here in Northwest Indiana and have the opportunity to make us a region of choice. Combining our great quality of life, low-cost housing market, low taxes and great access to the nation’s third largest economy, we have all the ingredients to grow our region for the benefit all of our residents. There has never been a better time for our residents, current and new, to invest their time, energy, money and lives in this vital corner of this state that we call home.

Today, if Northwest Indiana were a stock, and if I were a stock analyst, I would give our region a STRONG BUY rating. To quote Pat McDonald, “the future’s so bright I gotta wear shades.”

Michael Noland is president of the South Shore Line and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

