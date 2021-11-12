Investment firm buys and plans to redevelop former bar mill at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

A portion of one of Northwest Indiana's oldest and biggest steel mills along the Lake Michigan lakefront is being sold off for redevelopment.

A Chicago-based private investment firm bought a long-vacant bar mill from Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor in East Chicago for an undisclosed sum. Speedwagon Capital Partners purchased the bar mill, which has sat vacant for more than 20 years, since the import crisis that resulted in the disappearance of many big steelmakers that were long a fixture like LTV, Inland and Bethlehem.

ArcelorMittal acquired the bar mill amid the consolidation of much of the domestic steel industry, never used it and then turned it over to Cleveland-Cliffs as part of the $1.4 billion sale of its U.S. assets last year. Cleveland-Cliffs also never revived the idled bar mill as mini-mills took the merchant bar business away from the big integrated mills along the lakefront long ago.

"The property that Cleveland-Cliffs sold to Speedwagon Capital Partners was a steel bar mill in the past and it was operated by another company," Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Perisco said. "It was shuttered in 2000. The property was part of our acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA assets."