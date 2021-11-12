Investment firm buys and plans to redevelop former bar mill at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

A portion of one of Northwest Indiana's oldest and biggest steel mills along the Lake Michigan lakefront is being sold off for redevelopment.
A Chicago-based private investment firm bought a long-vacant bar mill from Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor in East Chicago for an undisclosed sum. Speedwagon Capital Partners purchased the bar mill, which has sat vacant for more than 20 years, since the import crisis that resulted in the disappearance of many big steelmakers that were long a fixture like LTV, Inland and Bethlehem.
ArcelorMittal acquired the bar mill amid the consolidation of much of the domestic steel industry, never used it and then turned it over to Cleveland-Cliffs as part of the $1.4 billion sale of its U.S. assets last year. Cleveland-Cliffs also never revived the idled bar mill as mini-mills took the merchant bar business away from the big integrated mills along the lakefront long ago.
"The property that Cleveland-Cliffs sold to Speedwagon Capital Partners was a steel bar mill in the past and it was operated by another company," Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Perisco said. "It was shuttered in 2000. The property was part of our acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA assets."
Speedwagon Capital Partners plans to redevelop the site, located about 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. It's billing the property as "well-suited for industrial redevelopment given its on-site rail access, barge access to Lake Michigan, direct adjacency to multiple interstates, and immediate access to over 300 MW of available power."
“We are very excited about the favorable logistical and supply chain attributes that this premier industrial location offers," Speedwagon Capital Partners Steve Khoshabe said.
Speedwagon Capital Partners also has bought an interested in an industrial real estate portfolio that spans 2.2 million square feet across Chicagoland and southern Wisconsin. The portfolio spans 41 industrial buildings and is valued at $130 million.
The investment firm, which was represented by Matthew Lewandowski of Darwin Realty in its acquisition of the former Cleveland-Cliffs mill, is diversified beyond just industrial.
It has made more than a dozen investments in companies at different stages over the past year. It helped finance video game developer Nifty Games Inc., which is designing head-to-head sports games for mobile devices.
Speedwagon Capital Partners also helped Bitcoin miner and colocation service provider Blockware Mining raise $25 million in capital as it scales up.
“We are pleased with the performance of our portfolio and continue to target and evaluate attractive opportunities across a variety of asset classes and industries," Khoshabe said.
The Indiana Harbor steel remains one of the largest steelmaking operations in North America with three blast furnaces, four basic oxygen furnaces, a recycling plant, four continuous caster machines, an 80-inch hot strip mill, a pickling line, a five-stand tandem mill, a temper mill, annealing, galvanizing, ladle metallurgy facilities and vacuum degassing. Combining the former LTV and Inland mills, it makes steel for many customers such as the automotive industry, appliance makers and other markets.