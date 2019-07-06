Is your dog the best? Prove it

Everybody believes their dog is the best — after all, he's such a good doggy, such a good boy.
But a contest sponsored by Muller Acura of Merrillville will settle the question once and for all of who is the Top Dog in Northwest Indiana.
Dog owners can submit photos and a bio of up to 200 words explaining why their mutt is No. 1 to the "Is Your Dog Top Dog in NW Indiana?" contest, which will be rolled out this week.
“Ideas and concepts like this are always a lot of fun for readers and advertisers," The Times of Northwest Indiana General Manager Joe Battistoni said. "I’m excited to see the nominations roll in for this one."
The car dealership at 3301 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Merrillville, which sells new and used Acura cars and sport utility vehicles to customers from across Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs, is asking the public to submit photos of their dogs starting on July 8.
People can submit their pictures and bios of their dogs for consideration through July 24, and then vote online at nwi.com from July 26 through Aug. 5.
A drawing will be held at Muller Acura on Aug. 31. Participants can win gift cards of $100, $250 and $500 from Ted's Pet and Feed.
As part of the promotion, Muller Acura will donate part of the proceeds of every vehicle sold in July to Giant Paw Prints Animal Shelter in Valparaiso.
People can enter the contest online at www.nwi.com. Information about how to submit also will be included in The Times of Northwest Indiana print newspapers.