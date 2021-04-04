ISM manufacturing index hits its highest point in four decades

The Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index reached the highest point in nearly four decades in March as the manufacturing industry recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISM index jumped by 3.9% month-to-month in March reaching 64.7%, its highest mark since December 1983. Any score over the 50% mark indicates an expansion of the manufacturing sector, long one of the backbones of the heavily industrialized Calumet Region.

"There was strength across all aspects of manufacturing, and across all manufacturing industries," said economist Gus Faucher with PNC, which has branches in Munster, Merrillville, Schererville, East Chicago and Michigan City. "Manufacturing will remain very strong through 2021 as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic."

The index had plunged as low as 41.7% in April of last year when the COVID-19 pandemic caused factories to close and demand to plummet. But the manufacturing sector has steadily recovered along with the broader economy since then.

All of the major components of the index increased in March, and all were above 50%, showing growth.