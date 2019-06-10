IT professionals now can get master's in computer information systems at IUN

Information technology professionals looking to advance their careers, or anyone looking to change careers, can now earn a master's degree in computer information systems at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
The IU branch campus is launching the program in the fall of 2019 to train people for leadership roles in the fast-growing profession. Students prepare for technology-related jobs by studying computer science, data mining, systems analysis, network security, systems management and administration.
“Anyone with an undergraduate degree from an accredited institution can apply for admission,” Computer Information Systems Department Chairman Bhakra Kopparty said. “Applicants with a computer science-related undergraduate degree will be given direct admission and all others will be considered for conditional admission. The applicant’s work experience will be given due consideration.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that jobs for computer and information systems managers will grow by 12% by 2026, which is faster than the average for all jobs. The average salary for computer systems analysts was $93.610 last year.
“In our technologically dependent world, employees with significant computer skills are the key players in most industries,” said Mark Hoyert, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “At IU Northwest, we can help you become one of those employees with an affordable education, excellent faculty, and state-of-the-art classes, all located close to home.”
Students must have an undergraduate GPA of at least 3.0 and a GRE test is not required. Students must complete at least 30 credit hours with a minimum GPA or 3.0 and a minimum grade of B- in each class, plus complete an internship. IUN said a full-time student could complete the degree in two years.
For more information, call 219-980-6638 or email cisms@iun.edu.