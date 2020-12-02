It’s the last call on the 3Floyds trademark suit

HAMMOND — A trademark dispute between Munster-based 3 Floyds and a similarly named East Coast competitor has finally come to a head.

Lawyers for the two liquor retailers announced in a court filing this week they have reached a settlement of that 2019 lawsuit.

Terms of agreement between 3Floyds and Floyd’s Spiked Beverages LLC of Basking Ridge, New Jersey were not spelled out in court papers.

Attorneys for the two sides couldn’t be reached for comment.

3Floyds, the renowned Northwest Indiana craft brewer, sued last fall to have a U.S. District Court judge force a name change on the New Jersey firm.

3Floyds claimed the New Jersey firm was damaging a national reputation 3Floyds had built over the past 24 years with labels like Alpha King, Zombie Dust and Gumballhead.

3 Floyds, named for its owner, Nick Floyd, his brother Simon Floyd and their father, Mike Floyd, sells millions of dollars of beer annually.