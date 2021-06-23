'It's Our Shot, Hoosiers' vaccine ad campaign wraps up

The "It's Our Shot, Hoosiers" ad campaign promoting the coronavirus vaccine on buses in Northwest Indiana has wrapped up.

Jacksonsville, Florida-based FUEL Outdoor Media, co-founded by a Gary native, produced and installed the ads on the Gary Public Transportation Corp. buses and shelters in Gary and Northwest Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health sponsored the public service campaign, which reassured people COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective, such as by quoting doctors.

“Transit advertising has been an excellent way to reach viable consumers and important constituents in underserved markets,” said Dr. Roland Walker, the Gary health commissioner and chief medical officer at Edgewater Health. “The frequency and reach that FUEL Outdoor Media offered to support this vaccine campaign was instrumental in reaching target groups, including GPTC riders and those who actually saw the ads on the bus exteriors and bus shelters while traveling throughout the Chicagoland area.”

The campaign sparked more interest in advertising on Gary Public Transportation Corp. buses and shelters.