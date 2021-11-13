IU Economic Outlook panelist: 'Northwest Indiana is back in business'

SCHERERVILLE — Northwest Indiana is back in business.
That's the message Indiana University Northwest professor Surekha Rao delivered Friday at Indiana University's 2022 Business Outlook panel in Schererville.
Rao and other professors from across the state gave an economic forecast for a business crowd at the annual luncheon sponsored by the Lake County Advancement Committee.
"I want to bring some more optimism," she said. "The headline of my story is that Northwest Indiana is getting its mojo back."
Economic conditions seem to be moving in the right direction in the Region as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.
"In spite of the very difficult last 20 months and the public health crisis, there is a real sense of optimism in the air," she said.
Several recent developments are encouraging signs about the health of the Region economy. Hard Rock Casino built a $300 million casino in Gary. Amazon opened a last-mile delivery station in Merrillville and is hiring for one in Valparaiso. The University of Chicago plans a micro-hospital in Crown Point.
"The South Shore Line will do double tracking and the West Lake Corridor," she said. "We've been hearing about it but now it's closer to being done. All these things will bring hundreds and sometimes thousands of jobs. These are big names. Domino's has started a $48 million logistics facility that will bring jobs to the area. There are more big names coming to the area. It is good news for us."
Many Northwest Indiana communities such as Winfield, St. John and Crown Point have been growing.
"The housing market is going through the roof," she said. "Some graduates can't find homes they can afford. Why is all this happening? We're seeing a net increase in migration to our community."
Cities such as Gary, Hammond and East Chicago continue to lose population as the suburbs grow, she said. But even mature, established suburbs like Munster, Dyer and Schererville have started to lose population.
Other changes are underway in the economy.
"Northwest Indiana is changing character in terms of the jobs," she said. "Small business is becoming big business in Northwest Indiana. Steel and manufacturing aren't the only jobs in the area anymore. We're seeing a lot of service-oriented jobs. We are having problems in the labor market with employers filling jobs, which means incomes are likely to rise."
She expects a growth rate of 3% to 3.5% in the Region next year.
"It's lower than the national and state rates as it has been for so many years," she said. "But with all the positive news coming in Northwest Indiana, we'll probably beat them soon. There's good reason to believe the optimism will continue. Northwest Indiana is back in business."
Kyle Anderson, clinical assistant professor of business economics and faculty chairman of IU's Evening MBA Program, said there were many bright spots in the overall economy but also challenges such as supply chain disruptions and the Delta variant. The economy should continue to add 300,000 jobs per month.
"People have more savings than they have for a long time," he said. "The median household now has a checking balance 50% higher than two years ago. There's a cushion there that's driving economic growth."
He cautioned that Indiana and Wisconsin were the only two states with more workers in manufacturing than government.
"People say, 'Oh, government employees,' but the majority are educators and health care workers," he said. "When you value producing goods over educating and taking care of the population, it's a short-term investment that reflects the government's priorities. It also can be a short-sighted strategy."