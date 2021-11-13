IU Economic Outlook panelist: 'Northwest Indiana is back in business'

SCHERERVILLE — Northwest Indiana is back in business.

That's the message Indiana University Northwest professor Surekha Rao delivered Friday at Indiana University's 2022 Business Outlook panel in Schererville.

Rao and other professors from across the state gave an economic forecast for a business crowd at the annual luncheon sponsored by the Lake County Advancement Committee.

"I want to bring some more optimism," she said. "The headline of my story is that Northwest Indiana is getting its mojo back."

Economic conditions seem to be moving in the right direction in the Region as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In spite of the very difficult last 20 months and the public health crisis, there is a real sense of optimism in the air," she said.

Several recent developments are encouraging signs about the health of the Region economy. Hard Rock Casino built a $300 million casino in Gary. Amazon opened a last-mile delivery station in Merrillville and is hiring for one in Valparaiso. The University of Chicago plans a micro-hospital in Crown Point.