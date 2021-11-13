IU Economic Outlook panelist: 'Northwest Indiana is back in business'

Many Northwest Indiana communities such as Winfield, St. John and Crown Point have been growing.

"The housing market is going through the roof," she said. "Some graduates can't find homes they can afford. Why is all this happening? We're seeing a net increase in migration to our community."

Cities such as Gary, Hammond and East Chicago continue to lose population as the suburbs grow, she said. But even mature, established suburbs like Munster, Dyer and Schererville have started to lose population.

Other changes are underway in the economy.

"Northwest Indiana is changing character in terms of the jobs," she said. "Small business is becoming big business in Northwest Indiana. Steel and manufacturing aren't the only jobs in the area anymore. We're seeing a lot of service-oriented jobs. We are having problems in the labor market with employers filling jobs, which means incomes are likely to rise."

She expects a growth rate of 3% to 3.5% in the Region next year.

"It's lower than the national and state rates as it has been for so many years," she said. "But with all the positive news coming in Northwest Indiana, we'll probably beat them soon. There's good reason to believe the optimism will continue. Northwest Indiana is back in business."