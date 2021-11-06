 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IU economists predict labor shortage will stretch in 2022
urgent

IU economists predict labor shortage will stretch in 2022

IU economists predict labor shortage will stretch in 2022

A now hiring sign is shown at Home Depot in Schererville.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana businesses will continue to suffer from labor shortages in 2022, economists at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business predict.

The U.S. economy is expected to go from adding about 450,000 jobs a month to 300,000, according to a forecast by the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

"This will be about two-thirds the rate during the past year, but it will be enough to put year-end employment above its pre-pandemic level," said Bill Witte, author of the Kelley School's U.S. forecast and an associate professor emeritus of economics. "Total employment remains 4.5 million below its pre-pandemic level. This deficit is not a result of deficient demand for labor — currently there are nearly 11 million job openings in the U.S. — it reflects a severe decline in labor force participation."

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

About 60,000 workers in Indiana dropped out of the labor force during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During the shutdown, the participation rate dropped 3.2 points — a very large change," Witte said. "During the first four months of the restart, it recovered close to half that, but in the 14 months since it has made no further progress. The labor market situation confounds the other supply-side problems. Building new capacity requires labor, both for construction and then eventually staffing."

Indiana is expected to see labor growth of about 2% next year, mostly in services.

"Last winter, we thought slack in the labor market would provide opportunities for growth in 2021, but Indiana, along with the rest of the country, has reported labor shortages — a reversal of expectations," said Timothy Slaper, co-director of the Kelley School's Indiana Business Research Center. "We hope to see the workforce recover in Indiana by the end of 2022. Many factors will affect the recovery, including stimulus, supply-chain restoration, labor participation rates, and continued demand for goods and services."

Wages have been growing as a result of labor shortages during the pandemic. Witte said that could lead to inflation.

"The Federal Reserve says this will be temporary," he said. "That sounds a lot like what they said in the late 1960s and the 1970s, as inflation rose from 1% to double digits."

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Economic growth is expected to total about 4% next year, while the world economy is projected to grow about 4.9% in 2022.

One issue Indiana faces is staffing in the trucking industry, which is short about 80,000 truck drivers nationally. 

"This leaves manufacturing-oriented states like Indiana in the middle of the supply-chain bottleneck," Slaper said. "With aging truck drivers and early retirements fostered by COVID-19, as well as logistics interruptions for shipping, the problem is only amplified."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts