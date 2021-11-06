IU economists predict labor shortage will stretch in 2022

Indiana businesses will continue to suffer from labor shortages in 2022, economists at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business predict.

The U.S. economy is expected to go from adding about 450,000 jobs a month to 300,000, according to a forecast by the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

"This will be about two-thirds the rate during the past year, but it will be enough to put year-end employment above its pre-pandemic level," said Bill Witte, author of the Kelley School's U.S. forecast and an associate professor emeritus of economics. "Total employment remains 4.5 million below its pre-pandemic level. This deficit is not a result of deficient demand for labor — currently there are nearly 11 million job openings in the U.S. — it reflects a severe decline in labor force participation."

About 60,000 workers in Indiana dropped out of the labor force during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During the shutdown, the participation rate dropped 3.2 points — a very large change," Witte said. "During the first four months of the restart, it recovered close to half that, but in the 14 months since it has made no further progress. The labor market situation confounds the other supply-side problems. Building new capacity requires labor, both for construction and then eventually staffing."