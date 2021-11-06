IU economists predict labor shortage will stretch in 2022

Indiana businesses will continue to suffer from labor shortages in 2022, economists at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business predict.
The U.S. economy is expected to go from adding about 450,000 jobs a month to 300,000, according to a forecast by the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
"This will be about two-thirds the rate during the past year, but it will be enough to put year-end employment above its pre-pandemic level," said Bill Witte, author of the Kelley School's U.S. forecast and an associate professor emeritus of economics. "Total employment remains 4.5 million below its pre-pandemic level. This deficit is not a result of deficient demand for labor — currently there are nearly 11 million job openings in the U.S. — it reflects a severe decline in labor force participation."
About 60,000 workers in Indiana dropped out of the labor force during the coronavirus pandemic.
"During the shutdown, the participation rate dropped 3.2 points — a very large change," Witte said. "During the first four months of the restart, it recovered close to half that, but in the 14 months since it has made no further progress. The labor market situation confounds the other supply-side problems. Building new capacity requires labor, both for construction and then eventually staffing."
Indiana is expected to see labor growth of about 2% next year, mostly in services.
"Last winter, we thought slack in the labor market would provide opportunities for growth in 2021, but Indiana, along with the rest of the country, has reported labor shortages — a reversal of expectations," said Timothy Slaper, co-director of the Kelley School's Indiana Business Research Center. "We hope to see the workforce recover in Indiana by the end of 2022. Many factors will affect the recovery, including stimulus, supply-chain restoration, labor participation rates, and continued demand for goods and services."
Wages have been growing as a result of labor shortages during the pandemic. Witte said that could lead to inflation.
"The Federal Reserve says this will be temporary," he said. "That sounds a lot like what they said in the late 1960s and the 1970s, as inflation rose from 1% to double digits."
Economic growth is expected to total about 4% next year, while the world economy is projected to grow about 4.9% in 2022.
One issue Indiana faces is staffing in the trucking industry, which is short about 80,000 truck drivers nationally.
"This leaves manufacturing-oriented states like Indiana in the middle of the supply-chain bottleneck," Slaper said. "With aging truck drivers and early retirements fostered by COVID-19, as well as logistics interruptions for shipping, the problem is only amplified."
