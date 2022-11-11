IU economists present uncertain economic outlook

Indiana University economists are predicting an uncertain economic outlook for next year that could include negative growth and a recession.

IU's Kelley School of Business released an economic forecast for next year that cautioned that inflation stands at a 40-year high and said concerns about a recession are legitimate as the economy has been puttering along at a sluggish pace. Economic signals have been mixed, but a recession could be averted if consumer spending remains strong and more workers return to the labor force, they concluded.

“The economy’s recovery was thrown off track when the ‘transitory’ inflation of 2021 became persistent, and the Federal Reserve belatedly began to raise interest rates. The result has been the most uncertain outlook in a half century,” said Phil Powell, associate dean of Kelley academic programs at Indianapolis and academic director of the Indiana Business Research Center.

The Kelley School is releasing two forecasts based on different assumptions, one more optimistic and the other more pessimistic. It notes the stock market lost $10 trillion over the past year, 70% of S&P 500 companies exceeded Wall Street earnings expectations and future earnings are expected to rise by 2.2%.

It projects that inflation will appear to be lower next year due to year-over-year comparisons while interest rates will remain higher than normal until inflation settles down. The federal funds rate is expected to reach between 5% and 5.5% by next summer.

“We think output growth at best will be weak in 2023, and negative growth for part of the year is a strong possibility,” said Kyle Anderson, clinical assistant professor of business economics and faculty chair of the Evening MBA Program. “Demand will diminish across the economy. A key will be the extent of the impact on consumer spending. If consumption holds up, it will cushion any decline. If not, a recession will be unavoidable.”

The economy has grown by 1.8% over the past year. Consumer spending, housing construction, government purchases and business investment have declined year-over-year, the study noted. International trade, both imports and exports, has remained strong.

Since the lockdown early on in the pandemic, spending on services has diminished while spending on consumer goods has stayed strong. Last quarter, spending on goods was 15.2% higher than the pre-pandemic level while spending on services is just 3.4%.

A narrowing in the split could potentially affect manufacturers, including those concentrated in Indiana. Durable goods manufacturing comprises 16% of Indiana's gross domestic product.

Unemployment could rise to between 4.1% and 5.5% in Indiana if the demand for durable goods declines, such as because of inflation or rising interest rates.

“It would appear that for 2023, Indiana as a manufacturing leader will feel the pressure of the Federal Reserve tightening cycle, and ultimately sustain a flat or relatively flat trajectory in terms of output, while confronting a real possibility of shedding jobs,” said Ryan Brewer, associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus and co-author of the state forecast. “If inflation remains high for the next several months, Fed tightening will likely continue, demand for durable goods would continue to decelerate, and job losses in Indiana would likely become more severe.”

Consumers have had more cash. Savings rose about 20% last year before starting to decline.

“Over this three-year period, the mound of extra saving grew to around $2 trillion and has fallen back so far by about one-third,” said Bill Witte, author of the Kelley School’s U.S. forecast and an associate professor emeritus of economics. “Will the remaining excess saving allow consumer spending to hold up in the face of high interest rates and income that is not keeping up with inflation? If not, given that consumption is two-thirds of the economy, the outlook for next year will be darker.”

He's concerned about the drop in the labor force participation rate, which remains 1.2% higher than the pre-pandemic level despite the economy adding 440,000 jobs a month over the past year.

“That may not sound like much, but it amounts to over 3 million ‘missing’ workers,” said Witte, who has helped prepare the annual Business Outlook forecasts for more than three decades. “The participation rate shows no signs of imminent increase. With unemployment close to a historic low, we have an economy that faces a systemic shortage of labor.”