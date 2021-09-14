IU, Notre Dame MBA programs rank among top in nation

"It’s designed as an intense and engaging year at Notre Dame that builds upon students’ education while preparing them to grow the good in business. During their time in the one-year MBA, students can focus their studies in one of nine unique specializations, over half of which are STEM-designated," College Consensus said in its ranking. "Most students enrolled in the one-year MBA possess a business background and are interested in accelerating a career already in progress. They bring unique perspectives and approximately five years of experience that enrich their classroom experience. These are men and women from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds. Pushing pause on young careers could be the most strategic move they make to set ethical foundations for business decision-making while enhancing their long-term prospects. This MBA at Notre Dame is time-tested elite business education."