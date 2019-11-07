IU's 2020 Business Outlook Tour coming to Schererville

Gain some insight and clarity on what to expect from the economy next year, both in Northwest Indiana and across the world, while digging into some golden buttery lake perch.
Indiana University's annual Business Outlook Tour returns to Schererville on Nov. 15.
The touring panel of economists from IU's Kelley School of Business is organized by the Indiana Business Research Center and sponsored by the IU Alumni Association and IU's regional campuses. The School of Business and Economics at IU Northwest in Gary, the Lake County Advancement Committee, and Calumet College of St. Joseph are sponsoring the Schererville panel discussion, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at Teibel's Restaurant at 1775 U.S. 41 in Schererville.
Professors will offer their forecasts for the economy next year in the Region, Indiana, the nation and globe. In addition to predictions about where the state and local economies are headed in 2020, the statewide tour also offers perspectives on financial markets.
The panel includes IUN Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak; IU Northwest Dean Cynthia Roberts; Clinical Assistant Professor of Business Economics Elham Mafi-Kreft; Professor of Finance Charles Trzcinka; and Kelley School of Business Clinical Associate Professor John Waters.
A public question-and-answer session will follow the prepared presentations.
Tickets are $20 and include lunch at one of Northwest Indiana's best-known lake perch restaurants.
To register, call Eudelia Ramirez at 219-473-4230 or email eramirez@ccsj.edu