IUN bringing public arts space to Southlake Mall

HOBART — Indiana University Northwest has been bringing art directly to the people.

IUN's Arts + Action Community Lab has been taking exhibits, photo booths, musical instruments and other displays on tour to places around the Region, including downtown Hobart, downtown Hammond, the Chesterton Art Center and outside the Gary Housing Authority.

Now the project is going to bring art to Northwest Indiana's biggest hub of commerce: the Southlake Mall.

IUN Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren Pacheco and artist and lecturer Kelly Knaga started the Arts + Action Community Lab that will soon be taking over a vacant jewelry store space in the super-regional mall that's the second largest in Indiana. The IUN School of Arts is transforming the former Albert's Diamond Jewelers space on the second floor of the mall into a public arts space that will host exhibitions, workshops, lectures and other public programs.

"This is something that is approachable and challenges the notion of the formal museum or gallery space," Pacheco said. "The project is about making people feel comfortable experiencing the arts. The satellite space invites spontaneous encounters where people are not intentionally coming to see the arts. They came to get their watch fixed or buy sneakers, but then there's a spontaneous moment where a special and lovely interaction with the arts is happening in a shopping center. It's a cool moment."

Like many shopping malls around the country, the Southlake Mall has had to reimagine vacant space as e-commerce has risen in popularity and more people are shopping online. In recent years, the mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart has filled empty storefronts with an arcade, a shooting gallery and a Segway obstacle course. The old Gander Mountain was transformed into the Wonderland Entertainment Venue.

Now shoppers will be able to see the work of artists from Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland and the Midwest.

“We view art as a catalyst for community-led conversations that ultimately enrich the guest experience at Southlake Mall," General Manager Peter Karonis said. "Collaborations with local artists help build community, spark creativity and foster appreciation of the arts among the diverse audiences that visit Southlake Mall."

Knaga, a multidisciplinary artist whose work includes paintings, illustrations, book covers, animation and public art installations, recently completed a mural at the mall.

"Her works investigate flora, landscapes and our relationship with the environment by layering shape, image, color and story. The use of color exploits historical and sometimes fictional references through anthropological studies, mapmaking and storytelling," said Natalie Campbell Stanichuk, a public relations professional retained by the mall. "Knaga’s mural at the Southlake Mall, Wonderful Garden, is about celebrating the intersection of nature and art and bringing the garden inside. The layering of shapes, bold colors, patterns and textures brings the flora to life creating a colorful corner of the mall to explore or rest within."

Pacheco made a cold call to the Southlake Mall about possibly bringing an Arts + Action Community Lab pop-up to the first-floor community space where the carousel used to be. Mall representatives brought up a vacant storefront.

It was an area where Pacheco had experience. As an arts administrator in Chicago, she previously activated street-front retail spaces in the South Loop and Pilsen. She curated art exhibits in window displays along Halsted Street in Pilsen and State Street, where she was she was commissioned by the Chicago Loop Alliance at a time when there were more vacant storefronts.

"It was right in my wheelhouse," she said. "This is just inside a mall. Mall culture is shifting as people are buying online. Like libraries, malls have been confronted with how they reimagine themselves in the future."

The new public art space was inspired by projects like the WNDR Museum in the West Loop, the Wonderspaces art exhibit at an Arizona mall and Meow Wolf, which has done several public art installations out west.

"It will have a few elements of the Arts + Action display," Pacheco said. "It will be hands-on and experimental, for people for all ages. There will be archives, objects and ephemera."

The space will have rotating artist installations, including from Chicago artists. It likely will host both solo and group exhibits.

People can expect to see found materials, oddities, precious objects and potentially an artist-in-residence studio. An activity series is planned.

"We want to play to the space, which is a little weird because it used to be a jewelry store," Pacheco said.

The glass counters and other jewelry store staples have been cleared out but other telltale reminders remain such as a Pandora sign that's still on the wall.

"There have been places like a vacant store in Arizona where the contemporary arts were used as a way to fill dead space in the mall," she said. "This is a special moment where the creative sector can democratize the arts and bring the arts to the real world."

The public arts space will display contemporary artwork in all types of mediums and disciplines.

"We'll think about work that might fit or look interesting in the unique, alternative space, whether that's working with urban artists, found artists or graffiti art," she said. "Large sculptural works might provide something interesting. Artists are incredibly savvy and know when to take advantage of an opportunity. The Southlake Mall has been incredibly generous. This likely will be able to create some buyers."

At least some of the artwork on display will be available for purchase through IUN, which also could put artists and buyers in touch with one another. The university will use the space to offer free community-based workshops, such as on letterpress printing, weaving or framing.

Artists and others will give short pop-up lectures on particular subjects for 15 to 20 minutes.

IUN will occupy the space as a temporary pop-up until it's rented out, but expects to be there long enough to be able to rotate exhibitions and displays to keep it fresh. Pacheco hopes it will be the start of a longer-term relationship in which the university will bring exhibits and other public arts programming to the mall.

The Arts + Action Community Lab also will continue to host five to eight pop-ups across Northwest Indiana between June and August. This year, it's looking to stop by Portage, Lake Station, Whiting and other communities.

"People love the display system," she said. "They find it quirky and interesting. It's really approachable. You can touch things and interact with objects. It's different than a traditional gallery or museum. We reach a lot of people who weren't aware there was a School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest. It's a way to interest them to come to campus to see the public art in the outdoor spaces, take a class or look into continuing their higher education."

The mall will be an ideal place to reach people, she said.

"It's visited by folks on their weekends or after work hours," she said. "They can have a cool experience, an unlikely experience and see new things. It's free. There's no cost. They can take part in a workshop."

IUN's public arts space at the Southlake Mall will likely be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Students from the university will serve as gallery docents and provide the public with information, including about the artists on display and arts education opportunities at IUN's Gary campus.

It's expected to open soon.

"We really want to remind folks in the Region that IUN is a leader in creative thinking and creative practices so they come and explore the university and campus," she said. "The Arts + Action Community Lab can foster these unique cultural experiences and more contemporary art experiences."

For more information, visit artsandactionlab.org or find the IUN School of Arts on Facebook.

